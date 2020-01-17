Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Leeds "Gerry" Blackwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
As he lived, Gerry passed away in peace on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with Mary, his wife of 42 years by his side. He was 88. To grieve his loss and enjoy many wonderful memories, Gerry leaves his sons: Richard (Donna) and Robert (Mary); his greatest supporters, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Bobbi Coady; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Gerry's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Almonte in the Spring of 2020. In memory, please consider a donation to the Dementia Society of Ottawa and Renfrew County (dementiahelp.ca) or Hospice Care Ottawa - Ruddy Shenkman Hospice (hospicecareottawa.ca). Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -