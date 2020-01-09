Home

Gerald "Gerry" McCOOEYE

With heavy hearts we announce that Gerry passed away rather suddenly early Sunday morning, December 29, 2019. Gerald Ernest McCooeye of Arnprior was 87. Beloved husband and best friend of Paula. Dearly loved "Dad" of Joanne Bruce of Perth, West Australia; Charlie Bryant (Kathe) of Aurora, Colorado; Lorraine Porter-Lascelle (Terry) of Arnprior and Katie Bryant-MacDonald (Bill) of White Lake. Cherished and much loved "GG" of 11 grandchildren: Tabitha, Chris, Leanne, Heather, Erin, Lindsay, Stephanie, Zack, Brittany, James and Kristin as well as 19 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours. The last surviving child of the late William and Helena McCooeye, Gerry was predeceased by his 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Gerry's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation was held on Friday evening, January 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning, January 4th from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A Funeral Service was conducted in the Pilon Family Chapel on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Rev. Terry Lascelle officiating. In memory of Gerry, please consider a donation to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund or the Arnprior Regional
