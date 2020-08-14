Gerry passed away peacefully in hospital, Kingston on Sunday evening, August 9, 2020 at the age of 80 years. He fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7). God has welcomed Gerry home. Gerry will be sadly missed by his wife of 54 years, Caryne (Wright) McEwen, son G. Anthony "Tony" (Jessica) McEwen, daughter Marsha (Andrew) Rivington and his beloved grandchildren Ethan and Jonathan Rivington and Patrick McEwen. He is survived by his siblings Don (Gwen), Jack and Hugh (Shirley) McEwen, Barbara (late Doug) Munroe, Catherine (Gordon) Parks, Ida (Richard) Laing, sister-in-law Donna (Norm) Flounders, brother-in-law Norm (Laurie) Wright as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. Gerry was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Donald McEwen and youngest brother Ken. He was very proud of his McEwen and McFarlane family heritage and his ties to the Prestonvale area. In addition to his family, Gerry devoted his life to serving people in church work and professional endeavors in the legal, retail and service sectors. In later years he became a valued and respected team member of the Blair & Son Funeral Home where he worked serving families literally to the day prior to his passing. Gerry was a man of warmth and integrity, he possessed an unwavering desire to do things right and help others. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service and interment in Prestonvale Cemetery will be held privately. Those wishing to honour Gerry's life with a memorial donation are asked to contribute to Prestonvale Cemetery, c/o 1550 Prestonvale Road, Lanark Ontario K0G 1K0 or Asbury Free Methodist Church, 144 Gore St. E., Perth On K7H 1J7.