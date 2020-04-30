|
Patterson, Gerald Passed away peacefully at home April 14, 2020 in his 79th year.After an 18 year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Byrne). Cherished Dad to Rob, Carla, Raylene (Shawn)Patriquin. Predeceased by his parents Grant and Rena Patterson. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Spencer, George, Cowen and Hudson. Survived by his brother David (Diane) and nephews. Also survived by his sisters -in-law Faye Dowdall (Allan deceased), and Martina (Al) Lunn, nieces, nephews and cousins. Heartfelt thanks to Champlain LHIN and Bayshores' many PSW workers and nurse Caroline for their wonderful care. Donations may be made to CP and District Memorial Hospital, Carleton Place Ontario Celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 30, 2020