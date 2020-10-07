1/1
Geraldine DONEGAN
Peacefully at the Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew, on Monday, October 5, 2020, Geraldine Peplinski, age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Hector Donegan; Dear mother of Helen (Doug) Crowder, Smith's Falls, Kevin (Trudy), Renfrew. Dear sister of Sylvester (Eileen) Peplinski and Nelson (Caroline) Peplinski. Survived by grandchildren Nathan, Bradley, Jordon, Kyle and Ethan. Predeceased by infant daughter Mary. Visitations at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew, Wednesday: 2-4, 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Thursday, October 8th at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In memory of Geraldine, donations to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE FUNERAL HOME, CHURCH OR GRAVESIDE AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE FUNERAL HOME, CHURCH AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE (To RSVP for the funeral home, mass or graveside service please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 432-2849.)


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 7, 2020.
