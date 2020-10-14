After a life well lived our Beloved Mom, Nanny and Grandma got her angel wings surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Gallagher and by previous marriages the late Jerome Hisko and the late Kenneth Stewart. Beloved Mom and best friend of Andrew Stewart (Janice), Kathy Carthy (Gerard), Cindy Stewart (Jason Efthymiou) and Ricky Stewart (Betty). Proud and loving grandma of Chris Carthy (Karen), Tamara Stewart Efthymiou, Jake Efthymiou, Mallory Stewart, Tracy Denty (Jai), April Stewart (Tanner), Candy Sauve (Mike) and Pierre Levesque (Brandy). Dear great-grandma of 15 and great-great-grandmother of Windsor. Predeceased by her loving son Roy Stewart (Cathy), grandson Codie Stewart and her sister Annie. Dear sister of Lillis (John Bell). She will be sadly missed by the Stewart, Hisko and Gallagher families and her many nieces and nephews. Geraldine will be remembered by her family and friends for her contagious smile, her positive attitude and her sense of humor. She loved to show her family that life was meant to be lived. She always made her family and friends feel like they were the most important people in her life. Geraldine had a great passion for square dancing, fiddle music and travel. The family wishes to thank Dr. Radke and his office staff. A special thank you to the second floor doctors and nurses at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital for the wonderful care that they provided to our Mom. Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home 310 Argyle St S, Renfrew , ON on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 11:00 -1:00 p.m. A graveside service will be celebrated at Horton Cemetery on Wednesday at 1:30pm. Donations in memory of Geraldine may be made to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology Unit, or Capital Equipment. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE FUNERAL HOME, OR GRAVESIDE AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR THE FUNERAL HOME, AND GRAVESIDE SERVICE (To RSVP for the funeral home or graveside service please reserve a spot on the funeral home website or contact the funeral home to confirm attendance at 432-2849.)