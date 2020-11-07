1/1
Gerard G. Cuerrier
1931-10-04 - 2020-11-02
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gerry Cuerrier at the Smiths Falls District Hospital on Monday, November 02, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Alice Cuerrier. Loving father of Medeleine, the late Richard, Michel, Hélène (Bruce), and André (Mary). Dear grandfather to Gered, Richard, Mélanie, Jean-Pierre, Rachelle, Chantal, and Benoit and loving great-grandfather to their children. Brother of Yvette, Roméo (Carolyn) and the late Lorenzo (Jeanne), the late Réjeanne (the late Luc), and the late Suzanne. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his special friend Lorrena, as well as Bill and Heather. He loved life and enlivened any gathering with his genial disposition, laughter and sense of humour. He enjoyed being a member of the Golden Age Bowling League and the Harmony Seniors Club 162. A celebration of his life, where friends and family can safely gather will be conducted at a later date. In memory of Gerry, donations to the Arthritis Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 7, 2020.
