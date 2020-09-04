Passed away at the Smiths Falls Hospital onThursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 62. Born on April 6, 1958 in Templeton, Quebec. Predeceased by his parents, Marcel Clement and Georgette Clement (Prud'Homme) and brother Ray Clement. Beloved partner of Catherine Leach. Proud father of Charlotte Leach Clement. Loving brother of Marie Rose (Ronald) Parisien,Carmen (Andre) Clement, Lionel (Francine) Clement, Denise Clement, Noella (Guy) Lachaine, Alain Clement, Francoise (Alain) Lalond, Therese Clement, Yvette (Pierre) Clement and Michael Clement. Brother-in-law to Rick (Anne) Leach,Larry (Cindy) Leach, Jacquie Leach, Roy (Bev) Leach. Gerard will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and many good friends and his loyal companions Scooby and Simon. Family and friends are invited to the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. for a sharing of memories to celebrate Gerry's life.