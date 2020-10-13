Germaine passed away peacefully on October 09th, 2020 surrounded by family, at Lanark Lodge at the age of 81 years. Germaine was predeceased by her parents Jim and Rachael "Ray" (Spinelli) McAdam, her sister Margaret Pinkerton and her beloved daughter Wendy. Germaine is survived by her sister Mary McNamee and brother Don (Gail) McAdam. Cherished wife of Peter Vanderklok and devoted mother of Camille Cordick , Janine (Marc) Tupper and Julia (Jason Schuler) Vanderklok. Germaine was the loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lanark Lodge, specifically in Evergreen for the wonderful care and compassion bestowed upon her. Due to Covid 19 restrictions the service and interment will be held privately for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors.