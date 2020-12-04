Huebner, German "Gerry" It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of German (Gerry) Huebner in November 2020. Gerry passed peacefully with family by his side at his residence in Ottawa. He was in his 92nd year. Gerry will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 60 years Alice Huebner, sons Norman Huebner (Kimberley Wood) and Gerald Huebner (Kimberley Innes), dear grandchildren Matthew Huebner, Erin Huebner (Brock Pittman), Emily Reid (Derek), Lindsey Huebner, Eric Huebner, great-granddaughters Avery and Nora, and his many friends from Perth and surrounding area. Gerry is also fondly remembered by his step-grandchildren Axel and Jona, great-step-grandchild Owen, and his many nieces and nephews in Germany. Gerry's enthusiasm and zest for life touched all that knew him. His positive attitude was infectious - "Life is great, every day is wonderful" is the motto he lived by, and he has lovingly passed this adage on to future generations of his family. The Family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. John Saar for his guidance and for the outstanding, attentive care that he provided Gerry. Also, a heartfelt special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Park Place Seniors residence for their support, compassion and kindness during this difficult time. Donations in memory of Gerry can be made to the Irving Greenberg Family Cancer Centre, 3045 Baseline Road, Nepean www.ottawahospital.on.ca
or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements for services are incomplete at this time and will be announced when available. They have been entrusted to Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.