Suddenly passed on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 54 in the comfort of his home. Beloved father of Tina Patenaude (Jordan) and Beau Patenaude (Krista). Cherished partner to Julie Bingley. Dear brother of Mike Patenaude (Helen) and Diane Coutts (Ron). Loving grandfather of Jensen, Arabella, Alexys, Aliyah and Aria. Survived by his father Jerry Patenaude. Predeceased by his mother Bonnie Patenaude. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews Amanda Ennis (Chad), Crystal Coutts Buchanan (Chad), Nick Coutts (Jessika), great-uncle to Karson, Keegan, MaKenna, Myla and Daxton. A family gathering will take place to honour his memory at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son 15 Gore St. W., Perth. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Gerry, please consider the Lanark County Mental Health Association. Peacefully sleeping, resting at last, the world's weary trouble and trials are past. In silence he suffered, in patience he bore, until God called him home to suffer no more. Though he is gone from among us, his memory in our hearts we shall always keep.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 17, 2020