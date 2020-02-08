|
Peacefully, at home in Smiths Falls, ON, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late John Reginald "Jack" Beveridge. Loving mother of Sharon (Alan) Hite, Sarasota, Florida; Mark (Sherry) Beveridge; and Jane (Bill) Sample. Proud grandmother of Cory (Jeanne) Blair, Marietta, Georgia; Jennifer (Brannon) Black, Stittsville, ON; and Stacie Beveridge (Jeffery Mofina). Lovingly remembered by her great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Noah Blair, and Lleyton and Nash Black. Dearly missed by her four-legged companion, Gabbi. Fondly remembered by her sister, Georgia Darbyson. Predeceased by her parents, George and Ann Gray, and infant great-granddaughter, Abigail Black. As per Fern's wishes, there will be no visitation, and a memorial service will be held later in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Rideau Community Health Centre, or a , would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lannin Funeral Home, and online condolences available at lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 8, 2020