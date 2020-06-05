Gladys Florence CODE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 21, 1924 - May 31, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Miramichi Lodge, Pembroke On Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 95. Devoted wife of Cecil Code for 73 years. Loving mother of Donna (Terry DeVries), Darla (James McBain) and the late Dwayne Code (Marva Code). Caring grandmother to Graham DeVries, Murray DeVries, Barry DeVries, Alison Cosier (Alex), David Cosier (Danielle), and Katlyn Snow (Brandon). Great grandmother to Brandon DeVries and Justin DeVries Loving sister of Alice McCain and Marian Beach All professional Services entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. A private family visitation will be held followed by interment at Rosebank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada in memory of Gladys. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved