November 21, 1924 - May 31, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Miramichi Lodge, Pembroke On Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 95. Devoted wife of Cecil Code for 73 years. Loving mother of Donna (Terry DeVries), Darla (James McBain) and the late Dwayne Code (Marva Code). Caring grandmother to Graham DeVries, Murray DeVries, Barry DeVries, Alison Cosier (Alex), David Cosier (Danielle), and Katlyn Snow (Brandon). Great grandmother to Brandon DeVries and Justin DeVries Loving sister of Alice McCain and Marian Beach All professional Services entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. A private family visitation will be held followed by interment at Rosebank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada in memory of Gladys. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 5, 2020.