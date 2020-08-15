25 days short of her 80th birthday Gladys Helena Fielding left her three sons to join her late husband Donald "Dick" Fielding and her parents Ruby and William Robertson. She will be greatly missed by sons Tim (Laurie), Jamie (Angel) and Mike (Krista) and her grandchildren Brittany, Travis, Becky, Nicole, Dalton, Emily, Hunter and great-grandchild Hudson. She will be missed by her brother Wilbur "Boots" Robertson; sister-in-law of George and Norma Fielding, Ken (late Lois) Fielding, Sandra (late Stan) Laming, Kay and Preston Laming and good friend Heather Kirton. She will fondly be remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings Polly, Shirley, Carl, Orville "Chubb", Billy, along with many sister and brother-in-laws. Gladys was a loyal and faithful employee with Brown Shoe Canada until her retirement, and afterwards she always loved to have her grandchildren and great-grandson in her presence. Friends may call at the Blair & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A private service will be held. Interment to be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Perth. In memory of Gladys, contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society
55 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 500 Toronto, Ontario M4V 2Y7 https://www.cancer.ca/en/?region=on
or the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation 33 Drummond St W, Perth, ON K7H 2K1 http://www.gwmfoundation.com/
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.