1/1
Gladys Helena FIELDING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
25 days short of her 80th birthday Gladys Helena Fielding left her three sons to join her late husband Donald "Dick" Fielding and her parents Ruby and William Robertson. She will be greatly missed by sons Tim (Laurie), Jamie (Angel) and Mike (Krista) and her grandchildren Brittany, Travis, Becky, Nicole, Dalton, Emily, Hunter and great-grandchild Hudson. She will be missed by her brother Wilbur "Boots" Robertson; sister-in-law of George and Norma Fielding, Ken (late Lois) Fielding, Sandra (late Stan) Laming, Kay and Preston Laming and good friend Heather Kirton. She will fondly be remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings Polly, Shirley, Carl, Orville "Chubb", Billy, along with many sister and brother-in-laws. Gladys was a loyal and faithful employee with Brown Shoe Canada until her retirement, and afterwards she always loved to have her grandchildren and great-grandson in her presence. Friends may call at the Blair & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A private service will be held. Interment to be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Perth. In memory of Gladys, contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society 55 St Clair Avenue West, Suite 500 Toronto, Ontario M4V 2Y7 https://www.cancer.ca/en/?region=on or the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation 33 Drummond St W, Perth, ON K7H 2K1 http://www.gwmfoundation.com/ would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved