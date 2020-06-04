Peacefully after a long illness at Perth Community Care on June 2, 2020 at the age of 93. Gladys was a long-time employee of Beach Industries, Smith Falls. Predeceased by her parents James and Mae Dunlop. Loving sister to Beatrice Schram (Eddie) and her late brother/twin Ronald Dunlop (Marjorie). Dearest Aunt to Cheryl Manna (Tony), Janine Dunlop and Dwight Dunlop (Lorie). Special Aunt to Carolyn Stanzel. Great-aunt to Shane Ericson and Christine Giancola. In memory of Gladys, contributions to the Smiths Falls United Church or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the nurses, care givers and staff at Perth Community Care for their attention and kindness to Gladys over that last many months. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Sons Funeral Directors, Smiths Falls.