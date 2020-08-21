Passed away peacefully at the Kingston General Hospital on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband and best friend for more than 61 years of Marion (nee Henderson). Loving and devoted father of David Blair (Kelly) and Gregory Blair. Proud and special Grandpa of Erika Blair (Cederick) and Brook Blair (Allison). Blessed great-Grandpa of Carson Blair. He will be sadly missed by his brother Ray Blair (Joan) and his many nieces, nephews, extended family and so many friends. Glen is predeceased by his parents Delbert and Susie Blair (nee Dowdall) and his brother Reg and his wife Marilynne Blair. Glen was a proud Canadian Pacific Railway (C.P.R.) Conductor, who worked and served faithfully for over 42 years providing loyal and exemplary service to the C.P.R. Glen "Red" dedicated his life to his family, his work with the C.P.R. as well as a leading representative of the United Transportation Union. He was a distinguished legend for his love and involvement in minor hockey, tee-ball, baseball and soccer in the Smiths Falls and surrounding communities. Red was passionate about mentoring and leading countless youth through our great game of hockey, and was deeply committed to ensuring that important life lessons were taught both on and off the ice. Red's belief was that if a kid was given these crucial values and principles, (respect, manners, sportsmanship, team play, hard work, practice, friendship, loyalty, honesty, discipline, winning without boasting, losing with grace, courage, always do the best you can and being true to oneself) at the RINK, then our youth would take these values, lessons and principles back out in to their community and most importantly in to the real world, where they would excel at the game of life. Red was a fiercely dedicated and devout volunteer who gave tireless decades of himself to countless organizations, groups, causes and most importantly people. He was a champion, defender and true friend of the underdog and those less fortunate. He was the recipient of numerous awards and accolades that recognized his gift of giving freely to others. A few of those awards included Citizen of the year, Sportsman of the year, Induction into the Smiths Falls Hall of Fame, once as an individual, and twice as part of a Team and was also Inducted into the Perth Sports Hall of fame. Red was also an avid Hunter and Outdoor Sportsman. He was a member of the Bolingbroke Hunt Club where he enjoyed the beauty of the wilderness, the pursuit of the great white-tail deer, quality time with family and friends as well as all the trappings and comradery that comes with life at the deer camp. He was a crack shot and a mentor to his Sons, Grandson, Granddaughter and many others on the ethics of being a good hunter, sportsmanship and fair chase. He went on to be the Camp Master of the Tombstone Hunt Gang, where he along with his Grandson Brook took a record trophy buck. He loved the deer camp life and was always the light and life of the camp with his famous and renowned stories, quotes and one-liners. He was a rare one of a kind and there are no more like Red. Out of all Red's successes, awards and achievements his greatest accomplishment by far was that of being a loving, caring and nurturing Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. He epitomized that quote that "Anyone can be a Father but it takes a special person to be a Dad". His greatness as a Dad bode him well as he became a Grandpa, and even more so when he was elevated to a Great Grandpa. His love for his family was second to none and because of him the roots of the Blair family tree are strong, vibrant and run deep in the ground. His deep and profound love and devotion for his family is what he most cherished and held so dearly as well as his faith in the Good Lord. Red was famous and renowned for his quotes and one-liners, so it is only fitting that he leaves us with two that were to be revealed upon his death and inscribed on his gravestone. "I pray the scratches I have made in life will never be erased" and "Life is the time I spent between hockey games" He will be sadly and truly missed by so many in Smiths Falls, the neighbouring communities and so many others in his hockey, church, volunteer and social circles. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private service to celebrate his life and strong faith at Bethel Pentecostal Church. Due to the large number of people we know are wanting to honour "Red", his service will be available for viewing online anytime on Sunday, August 30, 2020 after 10 a.m. through https://blairandson.com/tribute/details/4632/Glen-Blair/obituary.html#tribute-start
. A private family interment will take place at Maple Vale Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Pentecostal Church http://bethelsmithsfalls.com/index.html#sthash.3mry0NMi.qdYHRgGY.dpbs
or to Hockey Canada in honour of Glen "Red" Blair https://www.hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/corporate/foundation/donate
.