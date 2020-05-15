Glen Hutchins
Hutchins, Glen William Glen Hutchins passed peacefully with his loving wife by his side, at the Brockville General Hospital on May 10, 2020, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Sandra Hutchins (nee Chellew). Loving father of Bill Hutchins and Kim Bergin (the late Tracy). Cherished Papa of Rickii, Brook, Brittany, Bailey, Lindsey, Will and Ben. Great-Papa of Liam, Lilly, Violet, Mari lou and Tracii. Glen was the beloved daddy to his cat Muffin. He will be sadly missed by his sister Joan Robinson (Merv), sisters-in-law Judy Hodgkinson (John) and Dorothy Chellew (the late Wayne), and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, Kenny Fisher and numerous family friends. Glen is predeceased by his parents Orval and Violet Hutchins, his sister Donna McLellan and in-laws Cecil and Mavis Chellew. A Celebration of Glen's Life will be held at a later date. Donations made to St. Andrews United Church, Bishops Mills would be appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435

Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 15, 2020.
