Passed away peacefully after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family on May 25, 2020 at the age of 75. Deeply missed by her cherished husband and best friend of 57 years, John Moore. Always remembered by her sons Rob and Brian. Devoted grandmother to Jesse, Brittany (Andrew) and Stephanie (Christian). Will be greatly missed by her siblings Ron (Betty Ann) and Rod (Joanne) and her two sister-in-law's Trudy (Harold Mitchell) and Ivy (Bill Mohrhardt). Predeceased by her parents Glen and Evelyn (nee Weir) Keays, brother-in-law Charlie and sister-in-law Judy. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews; Bill, Trudy Ann, Jim, Jeff and Joanne. She will also be greatly missed by her dearest cat, Foxy. Glenda was a long time employee of the CIBC, Vandusen, and Philips jewelers, and more recently Burns jewelers in Perth. She will be remembered for always greeting every customers with a smile and a desire to help. Over the years she forged many close friendships with her coworkers. Our entire family is lucky and blessed to have had her be a part of our lives for as long as we did. She took great pride in living life to the fullest and always making sure everyone around her was good and had what they needed. We will always remember her as a positive, giving spirit who lived every day with humility even during the last few hard years of her battle. We would like thank Dr. Van Noppen and all the staff at both the Perth and Smiths Falls Hospital for all of their dedication and compassion over the years. We would also like to deeply thank Leah, Kim and all of the nurses and personal support workers with Bayshore Health for their love, guidance and unwavering care for Glenda. All of these caring staff are working in very difficult, trying times and we applaud you. A heartfelt thank you to all of her close, dear friends at her residence (40 Pearl St) that surrounded her with love, compassion and delicious treats over the last few months. A special thanks to Mom's special angels; Wendy and Nancy Andison and Christina. Due to the recent events of Covid 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital - Smiths Falls Site.