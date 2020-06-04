Gordon John "Gord" Fraser
With sadness we announce that Gord passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at home at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Debbie (Streich). Proud father of Don, Bradley (Kim) and Sheila Renaud, loving grandfather of Ashley, Kayla, Joshua and Carolyn and great-grandfather of Brandi, Alexis, Gabriel and Rinoa. Dear brother of Wendy, Diane, Laurie, Gail and Tom. Missed by many nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of Daryl Streich and Wendy Streich. Predeceased by parents John and Winnie (Shier) Fraser, sister Brenda, wife Kaye Russett and mother and father-in-law Melba and Jake Streich. Gord was an avid Detroit Red Wings Fan as well as a passionate sportsman when it came to lob ball, card playing and darts. Some of his fondest memories were of time spent as a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 174 and time well spent at his country home with his family and furry friends. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Private family visitation was held Tuesday June 2, 2020. Interment Flat Rapids Cemetery, McNab-Braeside. A memorial donation in Gord's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Champlain LHIN which gave him incredible compassionate care in his final days. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
