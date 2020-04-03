|
(Costco Representative) With great sadness we announce that Gordon "Gordie" Kingston of Ottawa passed away at the Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus on Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020. He was only 50. Beloved Dad of Coralie Kingston. Cherished son of Dave and Carolyn (nee Chisholm) Kingston of Arnprior. Dear brother of Jody Kingston (Alycia) and special uncle of Cruz Kingston, all of Eganville. Much loved grandson of Audrey Chisholm (late Gordon) of Arnprior and the late John and Mildred Kingston (formerly of Belleville). Fondly remembered for his love of life; his courage and the strength he showed in facing the health issues that he did. Forever loved and remembered. Gordie's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family visitation has taken place. A celebration of Gordie's life will take place at a later date to be announced. In memory of Gordie, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 3, 2020