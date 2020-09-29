Gordon Preece

Peacefully at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital with family by his side on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Myrtle Agnes Preece. Loving father of Ron (Paula) Preece and Pat (Terry) Welsh. Cherished grandfather of four, great-grandfather of eight, and great-great-grandfather of one. Predeceased by his parents Percy and Francis Preece and his siblings. As per Gordon's wishes cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will take place at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home.