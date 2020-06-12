Gordon Thomas "Gordie" CAMPBELL
1945-10-13 - 2020-06-06
Passed away peacefully at Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Son of the late Leslie and Agnes (Cole) Campbell of Horton. Survived by his sister, Mae Campbell Sinclair, daughter Wendy (Brian), granddaughter Danielle and former wife Bonnie. He is predeceased by his brother John. Gordie's final care has been entrusted to Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. There will be no visitation. A private family graveside service will be held at North Horton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation in memory of Gordon. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 12, 2020.
