Gordon "Gordie" Thomas Lytle, 65, of Stittsville passed away on October 25th, 2020 after a short unexpected battle with Brain Cancer. Gordie was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Dorothy Lytle. He is survived by his siblings Brad (Debbie), Lorraine (Wayne), Ann (the late Kenny), and Janice (George). Gordie will be endlessly missed by the love of his life and wife of 44 years, Penny Lytle (nee Nesbitt). They were high school sweethearts and passed on their dedication to family to their 3 children, Cory (Jen), Chuck (Sara), Jessica (John). He was an adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren, Lucas, Wyatt, Bruce, Sefton, Charlie, Sadie and Abby will treasure the many memories they have made with him boating, fishing, being outside, and general joking around. Gord retired just last year from Tomlinson Construction (formerly Burnside Sand and Gravel) as Superintendent where he worked for 34 years. Anyone who knew Gord knew a hardworking, serious yet sensitive man with a great sense of humor. Also, that he was a passionate yet terribly impatient fisherman. Gord loved to stir the pot and his hobbies included pranks, political name calling, tearing up a dance floor with Penny, telling stories over the occasional rum and 7, and spending time with those he loved either in person or for hours on the phone. While Gord will be fondly remembered and countless stories will be shared and reflected on with laughter and love for years to come, it's not without a wish that there had been time to make more of them. Due to Covid restrictions, a burial will take place with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers a consideration to donate to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Ottawa Hospital would be appreciated.