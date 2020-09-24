With great sadness the family announce that Grace passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020. She was 80. Cherished wife of Wayne Oattes for 58 years. Loving mother of Kelly Brennan (Joe) and Steven Oattes (Sue). Special grandma of Krista (Jordan), Chad (Justine), Trevor (Sarah) and Matt, as well as nana of Maverick and dearly missed by Lucas. Dear sister of Leslie Ready (Bev), Clare Blimkie (Jim) and Patsy Chase (Ron). Predeceased by her brother Jimmy Ready (late Anne). She will be missed by her brother-in-law John Oattes (Mary), and sisters-in-law Gail Oattes (late Barclay) and Helen Pettigrew (Murray). Fondly remembered many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Basil Ready and Muriel Biederman (nee O'Reilly). Grace's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior, where a private family visitation was held. Extended family and friends were invited to attend a Funeral Mass that was celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church on Friday morning, September 25th at 11 o'clock. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Grace, please consider the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Memories/Donations/R.S.V.P pilonfamily.ca