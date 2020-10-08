Sincere thanks to all our relatives, friends, and neighbours for cards, on line condolences, flowers, food and donations at the time of the death of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Thanks also to Phil and Andre Pilon and staff of Pilon Family Funeral Home. To all the nurses, doctors and staff at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital thank you. Special thanks to Father Burchat, Father Proulx, Catholic Women's League and Maxine Desjardins (organist) for the beautiful service at St. John Chrysostom. Thank you all. The Family of Grace Oattes



