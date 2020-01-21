Home

Graham Ewart McInnis

The family of Graham McInnis wishes to announce his death which occurred on Friday, January 17, 2020. Graham McInnis, in his 92nd year, died peacefully surrounded by family. Graham is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Alice (nee Hanes) McInnis. Also loved and missed by his four daughters Lauranne (Randy Burdick), Louise, Lisa (Allen Robinson) and Lesley (Pierre Vadnais). Cherished grandfather of Colton and Cassandra Burdick. Survived by his sister-in-law Jane McCaslin. Predeceased by his parents Ewart and Anna (nee Timmins) and his sisters Lorna Johnston and Helen Plant. Graham will also be missed by his extended family and friends. As per Graham's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at the family plot in Iroquois Point Cemetery. The family is grieving privately. Professional Service Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Scotland Funeral Home-27 Main Street Elgin - 613-359-5555 or at www.scotlandfuneralhome.com Burial, Cremation and Pre-Arrangement Centre
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 21, 2020
