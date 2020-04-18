Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Crate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Ernest Crate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grant Ernest Crate Obituary
Our dear Grant, husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and great uncle, passed away, in his 82 year after a short battle with cancer on April 12, 2020, in Loganville, Ga. surrounded by loving family. He leaves wife Patsy with many cherished memories. He was the loving father of Christopher (Alice) Jacksonville, Fla., Wendy Underwood (Bill) of Loganville, Ga., and Adam (Laura) of Locous Grove, Ga. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Evelyn (McIllvenna) and brother Wallace of Smiths Falls. He will be missed by his brothers, Peter (Nancy) of North Augusta, Ontario and Richard (Regenia) of Tampa, Fla. Grant was born and raise in Smiths Falls, but left in his earlier years to travel the world, before settling in Ga. But he never forgot Smiths Falls and all his friends. One of Grant's great enjoyments, was to play Santa Clause for his local church.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grant's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -