|
|
Our dear Grant, husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and great uncle, passed away, in his 82 year after a short battle with cancer on April 12, 2020, in Loganville, Ga. surrounded by loving family. He leaves wife Patsy with many cherished memories. He was the loving father of Christopher (Alice) Jacksonville, Fla., Wendy Underwood (Bill) of Loganville, Ga., and Adam (Laura) of Locous Grove, Ga. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Evelyn (McIllvenna) and brother Wallace of Smiths Falls. He will be missed by his brothers, Peter (Nancy) of North Augusta, Ontario and Richard (Regenia) of Tampa, Fla. Grant was born and raise in Smiths Falls, but left in his earlier years to travel the world, before settling in Ga. But he never forgot Smiths Falls and all his friends. One of Grant's great enjoyments, was to play Santa Clause for his local church.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 18, 2020