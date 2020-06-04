(Retired McNab Township Roads Dep't.) With great sadness the family announces that Grant passed away unexpectedly as the result of a sudden heart attack on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020; Grant Miller Phillips of Goshen was 78. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Roach). Dearly loved and treasured "Dad" of Stephanie (Dennis Piche) of Spencerville; Melanie (Greg Scott) of Almonte and Melissa (Vance Langlois) of Stittsville. Cherished and proud "Poppa" of Hayley and Madison Louwerse, Matthew, Katelyn and Mikayla Scott, Avery and Alia Phillips-Langlois. Dear brother of Jean Cardiff (late John) of Pembroke; Norma Dewar (late Duncan Dewar and late Ron Reid) of Braeside and Bob Phillips (Beth) of Campbellford. Predeceased by his parents, Rob and Ellen (nee Miller) Phillips as well as three brothers: Jimmy (late Helen), Dayton (late Isabel) and Hugh (late Shirley). Special brother-in-law of Mary and Glen Barr. Forever remembered by his cousins, nieces, nephews, and so many great friends. A quiet, unassuming man, Grant enjoyed the simpler things in life. Hunting, fishing, gardening, cutting firewood, enjoying his farm, playing euchre, spending time with family and friends and playing games with his grandchildren ranked among his favorite things to do. His love, knowledge, wisdom and patience will be missed. Grant's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will be held. Though current conditions do not allow us to gather publicly, family and friends are invited to join us on their electronic devices as we webcast Grant's Funeral Service live on Wednesday evening, June 3rd at 7 o'clock. Private family interment Goshen Cemetery. In memory of Grant, please consider a donation to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund or the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Please take a moment to share your thoughts, condolences and memories with Grant's family through our website. In these times of isolation, it's comforting to know we are not alone in our grief. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.