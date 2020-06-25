The family of Grant Phillips wish to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all who supported us in our loss. You made your presence feel very near as you offered your condolences with sympathy cards, phone calls, charitable donations, tributes, food, flowers, prayers and visits. Your many gestures of kindness continue to be a comfort in our time of great sorrow. We would also like to thank the first responders who tended to Grant on the day of his passing and the Pilon Family Funeral Home for their excellent care and compassion during this difficult time. Warmest Regards, Donna Phillips and Girls



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store