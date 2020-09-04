1/1
Greg Colterman
In Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Greg Colterman, age 95 years. Beloved husband of Mary Angeline Setunge and the late Helen Anderson. Father of Andrew (Fabiola),Stephen (Kelly), Matthew, Ann (Kevin) Pilon, Martin (Kate), Mary (Malcolm) Urquhart and predeceased by Tim and step-father of Kumari, Duleep, and Wyomi and survived by grandchildren Dilhara, Yohan and Joshua. Dear great-grandfather of Joanne, Rebecca, and Elizabeth. Dear brother of Millie Collins and Charlie Colterman. Visitations at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St. S., Renfrew, Friday, September 4th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church, Friday, September 4th at 1:30 p.m. Interment Parish Cemetery. In Memory of Greg, donations to Renfrew Victoria Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfunerahome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
