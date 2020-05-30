It is with great sadness that the family of Greg (Whitey) announces his sudden passing on Wednesday May 27, 2020, at the age of 59. Greg will be lovingly remembered by partner, Debbie Burns, and their children, Kristopher (Becky), Dillon (Autumn), Tyler (Billie-Anne), April (Kevin), Stephanie (Andrew), and Jamie (Mike). Greg will also be lovingly remembered by his eleven grandchildren, Phoenix, Owen, Connor, Abby, Symon, Sawyer, Carson, Jack, Zoey, Benjamin, and Sierra. Greg was predeceased by his parents (Ray and Margaret) and his infant son Nathan. Greg will be sadly missed by his brothers Keith (Cathy), Richard (Norma), Steven (Judy), Dan (Linda), and Gary. He will also be missed by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends. Due to the current restrictions, a Celebration of Gregory's life will take place at a later date. In remembrance, donations to the South Lavant Community Centre Park would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son, Funeral Directors, Perth.