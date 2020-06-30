Gwen Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwen passed away of a heart attack on Wednesday, June, 2020 at the age of 57. She is now at peace with her brother Terry and her father Dennis. Gwen's infectious smile and her compassion will be missed by her loving son Liam Grahame and her caring mother Jackie Martell (Wayne). Her kindness and care for everyone she knew will also be missed by her devoted partner Warren Dove and stepbrothers Brian and Denis Murphy. We will all miss this bright and loving free spirit. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Gwen may be made to Amethyst House 488 Rue Wilbrod St. Ottawa, ON K1N 6M8


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved