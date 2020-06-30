Gwen Murphy

Gwen passed away of a heart attack on Wednesday, June, 2020 at the age of 57. She is now at peace with her brother Terry and her father Dennis. Gwen's infectious smile and her compassion will be missed by her loving son Liam Grahame and her caring mother Jackie Martell (Wayne). Her kindness and care for everyone she knew will also be missed by her devoted partner Warren Dove and stepbrothers Brian and Denis Murphy. We will all miss this bright and loving free spirit. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Gwen may be made to Amethyst House 488 Rue Wilbrod St. Ottawa, ON K1N 6M8