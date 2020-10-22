1/
Harold Cameron
We extend our sincere thanks for the phone calls, cards, and caring messages we received from Harold's relatives and many friends at the time of his passing. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Lanark Lodge for the dedication, kindness and professionalism in the care Harold received over the last three years. Your love and support will be remembered always. As well, thank you to Reverend Arlyce for her comforting words, and to Blair and Son for their guidance throughout our time of need. Sincerely, Norma Cameron and family

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 22, 2020.
