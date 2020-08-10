1/1
Harold Donald Cameron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold passed away at Lanark Lodge, Perth on the morning of Friday August 7th, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 89 years. He was predeceased by his parents Stuart and Olive (Blair) Cameron and his brother Bill (Hazel) Cameron. Harold is survived by his sister Phyllis (George) Reddick. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 64 years Norma (Greer) Cameron, sons Paul (Patti) Cameron, Scott (Angie) Cameron and daughter Julie (Mike) Flint and his grandchildren Tricia (Branden) Barr, Nicholas (Nicole Cassell), Kent, Kara, Jadyn and Harrison. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private service will be held. Interment to follow in the Scotch Line Cemetery. In remembrance of Harold contributions to the Balderson United Church, 131 Fallbrook Road, Balderson, ON, K0G 1A0 or Lanark Lodge Resident Activity Fund, 115 Christie Lake Road, Perth, ON, K7H 3C6 would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved