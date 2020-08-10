Harold passed away at Lanark Lodge, Perth on the morning of Friday August 7th, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 89 years. He was predeceased by his parents Stuart and Olive (Blair) Cameron and his brother Bill (Hazel) Cameron. Harold is survived by his sister Phyllis (George) Reddick. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 64 years Norma (Greer) Cameron, sons Paul (Patti) Cameron, Scott (Angie) Cameron and daughter Julie (Mike) Flint and his grandchildren Tricia (Branden) Barr, Nicholas (Nicole Cassell), Kent, Kara, Jadyn and Harrison. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private service will be held. Interment to follow in the Scotch Line Cemetery. In remembrance of Harold contributions to the Balderson United Church, 131 Fallbrook Road, Balderson, ON, K0G 1A0 or Lanark Lodge Resident Activity Fund, 115 Christie Lake Road, Perth, ON, K7H 3C6 would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.