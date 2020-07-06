Harold Greer

1/1
Harold passed away peacefully at the Perth Community Care Centre on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Jean (Crosbie) Greer for almost 60 wonderful years. Loved father of Michele (Barry) Stanzel, Mark (Dawn) and Miles (Cindy) Greer. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Andrew Stanzel (Kelly), Cheriesse (Jason) Stryde, Bryce and Jared Greer, Alicia (Dustin) McMunn, Hailey Greer and Kendra Greer and his great-grandchildren, Harper, Peyton, Shaymus, and Isabella, Lennix and Foster. Predeceased by his parents Roy and Edna Greer. Loved brother of Dorothy (Jack) Paul and Gerald (Dolores) Greer and predeceased by sister Kay Murphy and brother Harry Greer. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins extended family and friends. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. (Please visit the Blair & Son Website for important information if attending a public or private event). Private family services will take place on Tuesday with interment following at Hillcrest Cemetery. In remembrance, contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated https://alzheimer.ca/


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 6, 2020.
