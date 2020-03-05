|
|
Harold passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 93 years. He was the beloved husband of Lilias (nee Rodger) for 67 years. Harold was the loving father of Marilyn Latourell (Steve), Murray (Nancy) and Marvin Stead and cherished grandfather of Rebecca and Stephanie Latourell (Mike Cross); Tyler (Bernadette Deschenes), Taralyn Buchanan (Dan), Tracey; Matthew and Mark (Angie) Stead. He was great-grandfather of Avia, Damien, Ayslen Buchanan and Liam Stead. Harold is survived by his sister Mildred Munro (the late Welly). He was predeceased by his parents Willian and Ida (Pretty) Stead, his brothers Frank (the late Kaye), Earl (the late Dorothy) and Leonard (Helen). Harold will be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. West Perth on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Friday at 11:00 A.M. followed by a reception in the Blair & Son Family Centre. Burial will take place in Hopetown Cemetery. In remembrance of Harold, contributions to the Asbury Free Methodist Church or the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020