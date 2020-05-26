Lloyd's earthly pilgrimage ended on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 after almost 93 years of healthy living, when he peacefully went to be with his saviour, Jesus. He died in Perth at the home of his only daughter Deborah and her husband Robert Cameron with whom he lived for the past 12 years. He will be missed by his granddaughter JoAnn, his church friends and the staff of Peter's Restaurant, his favourite haunt. Lloyd was the third of seven children born to Milton and Helen Burns of Lansdowne, ON. Lloyd and his wife Dorothy were residents of Lansdowne for almost seventy years before moving to Perth. He is survived by his brother Keith. Lloyd was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, his parents, his siblings Joy, Bob, Dot, Paul and Bessie. Due to the current restrictions, a private interment service has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.