Harold Lloyd BURNS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd's earthly pilgrimage ended on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 after almost 93 years of healthy living, when he peacefully went to be with his saviour, Jesus. He died in Perth at the home of his only daughter Deborah and her husband Robert Cameron with whom he lived for the past 12 years. He will be missed by his granddaughter JoAnn, his church friends and the staff of Peter's Restaurant, his favourite haunt. Lloyd was the third of seven children born to Milton and Helen Burns of Lansdowne, ON. Lloyd and his wife Dorothy were residents of Lansdowne for almost seventy years before moving to Perth. He is survived by his brother Keith. Lloyd was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, his parents, his siblings Joy, Bob, Dot, Paul and Bessie. Due to the current restrictions, a private interment service has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved