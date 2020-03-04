|
After a fulfilled life of 76 years, has suddenly and peacefully passed away on February 29, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Marie Lyttle of whom he cherished for an amazing 46 years of marriage. Nelson will be greatly missed by his admired wife and supportive children - Rhonda (Peter), Christina (Patrick), Angela (Chad), Gordon (Sara), and eight grandchildren. Also a benevolent array of extended family and friends. Nelson has touched the hearts of all his family and friends, and will be admired and missed until reunited again. A special thank-you for the wonderful support and care from Dr. Barton and her team. Cremation has taken place, and a private service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy donations to a would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 4, 2020