Passed away peacefully in her 87th year with her family by her side at the Smiths Falls site of the Perth/Smiths Falls Hospital. A heartfelt thank you to the staff for their generosity and compassion in her final hours. Predeceased by her loving husband Lewis Peterson she will be greatly missed by her children Richard (Mabyn Armstrong), Patricia (Randy Webster) and William (Rosalie Lauziere) as well as her beloved grandchildren Chance and Fallon. An animal lover who supported local shelters, Harriette will also be missed by her feline companion Zesta Bear along with her K9 furry friends Charlotte, Malinko and Kirby. She was born in Portland and raised both there as well as in Perth where she and Lewis started their family. They then moved to Smiths Falls where Harriette spent the remainder of her life. She was very active in the community receiving an award from the Town of Smiths Falls for her dedication and valued service for over 32 years. After raising her three children she returned to school to earn an accounting diploma from Algonquin College and continued to work into her late 70's providing care to seniors. Harriette loved sports participating in Ladies Softball as a teen. The leather knots on her glove were tied by George "Knotty" Lee, the colourful manager, organizer and scout for big league baseball clubs who settled in Smiths Falls. Bowls Canada, the national organization for Lawn Bowling recognized Harriette for 50 years of playing the game. In that time she won no fewer than six District Singles Championships. In 1966 she won the Lady Alexandria Trophy for which she received an invitation to tea at Government House with the Governor General. In total she played over 65 years, The Peterson Tournament and Trophy is named for her and her late husband. She also loved the game of golf winning the Canada 55+ Games District Ladies Gold Medal in 2008. As a member of the Smiths Falls Curling Club she helped teams win countless bonspiels. Harriette also played women's hockey, ringette and broomball, was a multiple Champion in the Uptown Ladies Alley Bowling League and most recently was a high score winner in the Players Sports Bar Dart League. Although she didn't figure skate, she was a huge fan who encouraged many local youngsters to take it up and supported those who did. She led a long life, well lived and on her terms. Friends and family may call at the Lannin Funeral Home, Smiths Falls, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. with an interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Smiths Falls. In accordance with the June 13, 2020 directive from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, Funeral Services can be held within the funeral home, accommodating no more individuals than 30% capacity of our visitation rooms and/or on site Chapel. Wearing of masks, or face coverings, by everyone is mandatory as per the directives of the Bereavement Authority. Masks will be provided to those guests who may not have their own. A Celebration of Harriette's Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the University Of Ottawa Heart Institute foundation.ottawaheart.ca
_make-2Da-2Ddonation_ways-2Dto-2Dgive. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.lannin.ca