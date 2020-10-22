1/
Harriette Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of the late Harriette Peterson would like to express their sincere appreciation for the phone calls, messages, flowers and cards of sympathy and comfort at this time of loss. Special thanks to Beverly, Iris and Donna for their acts of kindness in a difficult time. Thank you also to the doctors and nurses of the Smiths Falls site of the Perth and Smiths Falls Hospital, and to the Lannin Funeral Home, Cathy Giff, and Jill Turnbull for their professional services. The Peterson/Webster Family Rick, Maybyn Patti, Randy, Fallon Bill, Rose and Chance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved