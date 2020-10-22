The family of the late Harriette Peterson would like to express their sincere appreciation for the phone calls, messages, flowers and cards of sympathy and comfort at this time of loss. Special thanks to Beverly, Iris and Donna for their acts of kindness in a difficult time. Thank you also to the doctors and nurses of the Smiths Falls site of the Perth and Smiths Falls Hospital, and to the Lannin Funeral Home, Cathy Giff, and Jill Turnbull for their professional services. The Peterson/Webster Family Rick, Maybyn Patti, Randy, Fallon Bill, Rose and Chance.



