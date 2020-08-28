1/1
Harry "Bob" Martin
Harry "Bob" Martin passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital on August 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Cheryl "Cheri" Swackhammer and their children Kenny and Bobby. Also loving father to David (Vivian), Wendell (Nancy), Stephen (Cindy) and Tyler (Corena). Proud grandfather of Erica (Neil), Travis (Allison), Emily (Bowen), Lisa (Ryan), Lauren (Amanda), Jes, Nicole (Khiem), Leah (Peter), Asher, Nate and Judah. Great-grandfather to Joey, Camryn, Benjamin, Ezra, Ovid, Adonis, Lyla and one on the way. Predeceased by his brother, Wayne Martin and his parents, Winnie Towns and Harry Martin. He loved working as well as being involved in his community through his work as an Elder in the Community of Christ Church and as a member of the Carleton Place Daycare Board. Quality and affordable daycare meant so much to him that he participated in a fund raising and awareness building bicycle trip across Canada. But the "job" he loved most was being a stay at home dad for Kenny and Bobby. Bob will be fondly remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Donations can be made to The Mississippi Mudds, The Ottawa Cancer Centre, Camp Quality Eastern Ontario, Community of Christ Church or a charity of your choice. Forever and For Always, My Love. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
