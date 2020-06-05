At the Brockville General Hospital on Monday, June 1, 2020, Harvey Lippiatt of Prescott, age 82. Former husband of the late Donna Knight. Loving father of Greg Williams (Rose) of Prescott, Michelle Bruder (Adam) of Toronto and Krista Lippiatt (Tim MacDonald) of Prescott. Dear brother of June Irvine (late Howard), Bill McGregor (Pam), Ron McGregor (Pat) Marjorie Bryant (Chris), all of Carleton Place. Dear brother-in-law of Marnie Lippiatt of Prescott. Harvey will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Payton, Mason (Kayla), Noah, Jesse, Charley, his great-grandchildren Savannah and Oaklyn, his cousin Ken Banning (Darlene) of North Augusta and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Ernest Lippiatt, his mother Verna McGregor, his stepfather Harold McGregor and his brothers Bobby McGregor and Jerry Lippiatt. There will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations to the Augusta Firefighters Association, Box 59 Maitland, ON, K0E 1P0 would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift "please notify the family". Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 5, 2020.