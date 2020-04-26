|
August 2, 1958 - April 14, 2020 DELSEY, Heather Anne - age 61, of St. John's Newfoundland (formerly of Ontario and Nova Scotia) passed away at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, she was the daughter of the late John Delsey and Carol (Morehouse) Welch and stepdaughter of the late William (Bill) Welch. Heather was a graduate of Islands Consolidated School in Freeport, NS; CompuCollege School of Business in Halifax, NS; and Algonquin College in Ottawa, ON. She had many jobs over the years, most recently at Abbot Point of Care, Siemens Healthineers, and Rimtech, all in Ottawa ON, after which she retired to Newfoundland. She loved camping, beachcombing to collect stones and glass for lovely crafts, and her painting. The latter was a newly discovered skill when she lived in Ontario, and she has left behind many beautiful paintings. She always had a beautiful flower garden. Singing along at jam sessions was one of her favourite activities. She often travelled to Westports of the World conventions with her mom and other relatives and friends; giving her even more opportunities to meet new people. She adored the Minions from the very first movie onward. She spent many years organizing the Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Kemptville ON, annually helping to organize and classify the many donated toys and crafts for this organization, as well as taking turns manning the "kettles". She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in that town. She was known for her beautiful smile and her helpful and friendly nature. She was very kind and had many close friends. She is survived by her fiancé Lloyd Naugle; mother Carol (Morehouse) Welch; sisters Joy (Vince) Stuart and Sandra (Yves) Couture; niece Samantha (Simon Beaucage) Couture; nephews Spencer Welch and Taylor (Noor) Welch; great-nephew Josh Beaucage; as well as a number of aunts and uncles, cousins, and her beloved dog Rex. She was predeceased by her father John Delsey; stepfather William (Bill) Welch; grandparents Norma and Sidney Morehouse, Arthur and Jean Delsey; and brother Michael (Tammy) Welch. Cremation has taken place under the care of Carnell's Funeral Home in St. John's NL. Due to the pandemic situation at this time, arrangements for a celebration of her life will be announced at a later time. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army in Kemptville, the Westport Baptist Church, or a . She will be sadly missed by all, but forever in our hearts.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 26, 2020