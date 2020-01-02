|
After a short battle with lung disease, Hector passed away at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Judy. Loving father to Christine and Bob (Carrie Rayner). Devoted Pepe to Avery and Darcy. Dear brother-in-law of Jacki and Fred Shaw of Windsor and Michael and Brenda Merlo of Newfoundland. Hector will also be missed by the McGonigal family of Windsor, Eddie Collins, his neighbours and many friends. Hector's family received friends on Thursday, December 19 at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, December 20 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Renfrew. Donations may be made to Renfrew Community Living or the Organ Fund at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Condolences or donations may be made at www.mcphailandperkins.ca