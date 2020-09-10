Helen CAMPBELL

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Helen (nee Gauthier) Campbell announces her passing peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 63 years. She will be sadly missed by her husband Bob and her children Tammy (Bill), Melanie, Chrissy (Ken), Robby (Vanessa), and grandchildren Livvy, Tori, Lacey, Sabrina, Nikki, Jacob, Kenny, Jackie, Clinton, Olivia. Helen will be sadly missed by her sisters Sue (Malcolm) Carol (Leo) Joanne (Mark), Her brothers Chum, Rodger (Charlina) Mike (Marilyn), many nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Helen was predeceased by her Parents Lionel and Jacqueline Gauthier and her beloved dog Spike. A private service will be held. Interment to take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lanark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to the Perth Lanark Minor Hockey Association "PLMHA". Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth.