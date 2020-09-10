1/1
Helen CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Helen (nee Gauthier) Campbell announces her passing peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the age of 63 years. She will be sadly missed by her husband Bob and her children Tammy (Bill), Melanie, Chrissy (Ken), Robby (Vanessa), and grandchildren Livvy, Tori, Lacey, Sabrina, Nikki, Jacob, Kenny, Jackie, Clinton, Olivia. Helen will be sadly missed by her sisters Sue (Malcolm) Carol (Leo) Joanne (Mark), Her brothers Chum, Rodger (Charlina) Mike (Marilyn), many nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Helen was predeceased by her Parents Lionel and Jacqueline Gauthier and her beloved dog Spike. A private service will be held. Interment to take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lanark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen to the Perth Lanark Minor Hockey Association "PLMHA". Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved