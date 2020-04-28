|
Passed away peacefully at Rosebridge Manor, Jasper, ON, April 24. Beloved wife of the late Harry Remi Doe. Loving mother to Eugene (deceased), Dale, John and Harry. Devoted grandmother of Louise, Tamara, Jeannette and Samantha. Cherished great-grandmother to Veronique, Jenelle, Michael, Ella, Trenton and Fintan. Helen will be sadly missed by family; Josephine, Holly, Christine, Denise, Phil, Chad, Gino and friends; Sister Mae, Brother Smith to mention a few. Helen had many happy memories over the years including a motor home excursion to the United States. Helen loved music and dancing. In her teens she and her sister Regina would go dancing and on more than one occasion they were called up on stages to sing and dance. Her number one favourite activity was BINGO! Helen was quite lucky at this game, winning on numerous occasions - one night even winning $11,000.00. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, a private family service will be held at Blair & Son Funeral Home 112 Beckwith St. N. Smiths Falls, on Monday, April 27.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 28, 2020