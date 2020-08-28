It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Helen Doerksen at age 93, in her home at Carolina Retirement Residence. She was predeceased by her husband Neil. Helen is survived by her children, Sharon (Cecil) Rogers, Phyllis Allan, Ralph Doerksen, and Ruth (David) Pope, and her beloved grandchildren Becky (Brian) Ashmore, Steve (Christina) Rogers, Gillian (Trevor) Allan, Kori (Adam) Allan, Bentley (Caitlin) Allan, Blake (Shannon) Allan, Chris (Lisa) Pope and Laura (Mike) Pope and great-grandchildren George and Jacob Ashmore, David and Summer Rogers, Shakti Baker, Mateo and Jonah Erikson, Avelina Coombs, Augusta and Louisa Allan and Rowan Allan. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family, friends and close church family whom she loved and cared for. Along with being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Helen was a faithful servant of the Lord, tirelessly helping others in whatever way she could and giving all credit to her Lord and Savior. She continued to express gratitude for her life and the Lord's goodness until the very end. The service and interment in Elmwood Cemetery, Perth will be held privately for the family. For those that desire to do so, donations in Helen's memory may be made to the Gideon's International in Canada, or the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth